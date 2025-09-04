Hindi films have always been synthetic, they are not rooted in reality: Girish Kasaravalli

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Veteran Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli says audiences today are not able to identify with Hindi films as they are far from reality and not rooted in culture.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Jagran Film Festival here, the multiple National Film Award-winning director said Hindi movies feel "totally synthetic".

"Hindi cinema has always been totally synthetic, they are not rooted in reality... It's fantasy, people don't identify with it since there is no personal bonding but ideation," said the director, known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Ghatashraddha", "Tabarana Kathe", "Kraurya" and "Hasina".

He praised Malayalam cinema, saying the films from Kerala reflect the state's "culture and ethnicity".

"It is clearly visible on the screen. They make stories that are relatable and have a distinct identity and filmmakers... There is no difference between parallel and mainstream cinema. You see an actor like Mohanlal going to work in the fields in a 'mundu'," he added.

In the panel discussion, Kasaravalli was joined by cinematographer-director Ravi K Chandran, journalist-turned-filmmaker Utpal Borpujari and actor-producer Khushboo Sundar.

Chandran echoed Kasaravalli's thoughts about the Malayalam film industry, saying they have been making great films since the 1970s.

"It's because the literacy rates are high there and people are very evolved. Our budgets are low yet people like to experiment. In the new age filmmaking, we are all involved, even as producers. So we are taking risk and exploring newer avenues which is not happening in Hindi cinema," he said.

Chandran also said that people took notice of Malayalam cinema during COVID, when they started watching a lot of content on OTT platforms.

While regional cinema has benefited from the arrival of streaming services, Borpujari said many language cinemas still struggle to catch the attention of decision-makers at OTT platforms.

"There are certain films that don't get attention. 'Turtle', a Rajasthani film, was struggling to get an OTT platform, despite having a National Award and an actor from the Hindi film industry. It ultimately faced a loss.

"If the film is not a big hit in pan-India, then OTT platforms don't take it and with the algorithm, the good films might not even be recommended to you. Films have to be marketed knowing the core audience, but that never happens," he said.

According to Sundar, OTT platforms are the "biggest hinderance" in the business of Indian film industry.

"Most producers have disappeared and sometimes we aren't even able to sell films to OTT. It's all about the big stars and big names," she said.

The Jagran Film Festival will run till September 7.