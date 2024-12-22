Hindi version of 'Bagheera' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Action thriller "Bagheera" is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi from December 25, the streaming platform announced on Sunday.

Starring Sri Murali of "Ugram" fame in the lead, the Kannada film is directed by Dr Suri and released in cinemas on October 31.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the release date announcement of "Bagheera" on its official X page.

"Shikari ka shikar karne aa raha hai... Bagheera #Bagheera Streaming from December 25 in Hindi. #BagheeraOnHotstar," the post read.

"Bagheera", produced by Hombale Films, is written by Prashanth Neel, known for directing the "KGF" film franchise and "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire".

The film also features Rukmini Vasanth and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS