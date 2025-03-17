Hindi version of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Viduthalai: Part 2' to stream on ZEE5

New Delhi: The second part of Tamil film "Viduthalai", directed by Vetrimaaran, will be available for ZEE5 subscribers in Hindi starting March 28.

Billed as a riveting political crime thriller, the movie stars Sethupathi as the enigmatic revolutionary Perumal alongside Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rajiv Menon.

The first part of "Viduthalai" was released in March 2023 to rave reviews from the critics.

According to the official synopsis, "Viduthalai: Part 2" continues the intense journey of Perumal, a man whose life story weaves together anger, empathy, and a battle against an oppressive system. Following his capture, Perumal recounts his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader, leaving Constable Kumaresan (played by Soori) caught between his duty and his growing understanding of Perumal's cause.

In the sequel, following his capture, Perumal begins to recount his life story to the officers transporting him, shedding light on his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader.

Vetrimaaran, also known for films such as "Aadukalam", "Visaranai", "Vada Chennai", and "Asuran", said "Viduthalai: Part 2" delves deeper into the lives and struggles of the characters.

"The film is a reflection of the raw realities faced by those caught in the crossfire of power and survival. I'm excited to see the story unfold for a wider audience through ZEE5, and I hope viewers, whether they are returning fans or new to the world of 'Viduthalai', will experience the intensity and depth of this narrative in Hindi," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I’m truly excited for audiences to experience 'Viduthalai: Part 1 and 2' in Hindi as well. The audience can witness the evolution of my character, Perumal... Ultimately, it’s a story of one man’s courage to stand up for what he believes in, no matter the consequences. I truly hope that fans show the same love and support for 'Viduthalai: Part 2' in its digital release as they did during its theatrical run," added Sethupathi.

Working on the "Viduthalai" films was an intense and a deeply personal journey, said Soori.

"Director Vetrimaaran has crafted a story that is both powerful and thought-provoking, and I feel truly honoured to be part of it. I hope audiences connect with Kumaresan’s struggles and choices just as they did in Part 1. I am excited for everyone to experience this next chapter in Hindi as well."