Hindu outfit submits complaint to Goa cops over Ranveer Singh's Chamundadevi remarks

Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Monday submitted a complaint to police against actor Ranveer Singh alleging he insulted Goddess Chamundadevi during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

According to the complaint, Singh had imitated on stage the divine form of a deity portrayed in the Kannada film "Kantara-Chapter 1" and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a "female ghost".

HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye seeking the registration of an offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.

While seeking a thorough investigation, the outfit also urged IFFI organisers to frame a code of conduct to ensure no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events.

"Ranveer Singh should issue a public apology and assure he would refrain from making such remarks or performances in the future," the HJS said while appealing to its supporters to register their protest in a peaceful and lawful manner.

Singh was not available for comment. PTI RPS BNM