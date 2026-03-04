Holi 2026: Bollywood celebrities extend Holi wishes, pray for peace

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes for the Holi festival and prayed for peace amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The festival of colour, celebrated in India with much fervour, signifies the triumph of good over evil.

“Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood,” Dhawan wrote, alongside a photo of him and wife Natasha.

Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming release, “Bhooth Bangla”, said one must eliminate negative emotions like fear and hate.

“This Holi, drive away the ghost of fear and hate, Make life colorful with joys and loved ones. Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi. Have a safe Holi,” Kumar wrote.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan simply wrote, “Ek shaant Holi.” (a peaceful Holi.” Arjun Kapoor shared a post which has 'love' written with different colours.

Suniel Shetty urged fans to "stay kind" during the festivities.

"Holi reminds me that life, like colours, is best lived when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind," the actor wrote.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas actor took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph from Holika Dahan tradition, which is observed a day before the festival of colours.

“There's a lot unfolding around the world. It's hard. It's heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here's to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan,” she captioned her post. PTI KKP RB