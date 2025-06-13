'Hollywood is a bit of mess now' says Dakota Johnson

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Actor Dakota Johnson says Hollywood is a "bit of a mess" as studios want to remake the successful projects again and again.

Johnson was on a press tour for her latest film "Materialists", where she was asked why "Hollywood is risk-averse".

"I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," the 35-year-old actor said according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor said audience want to have "new things".

"When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it," she added.

Johnson's "Materialists" also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. It is directed by Celine Song.

The actor will next feature in "Verity" alongside Anne Hathaway. The film is slated to release on May 15, 2026, and is helmed by Michael Showalter. PTI ATR ATR ATR