Hollywood star Jim Carrey to be honoured at 51st Cesar Awards ceremony

London, Oct 1 (PTI) Hollywood star Jim Carrey will be felicitated with the Honorary Cesar at the 51st César Awards ceremony, the organisers have announced.

The actor will receive the honour at the Olympia in Paris on February 27, 2026 in recognition of his remarkable career spanning stand-up, television, cinema, literature and visual arts, the French Academy said in a statement posted on its official website.

The French Academy hailed the actor as "one of the most original voices in modern cinema".

The 63-year-old is popular for his roles in comedic movies like "The Mask" and "Dumb and Dumber" as well as dramatic movies like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The Truman Show".

"His career is characterized by exceptional versatility: in film, he alternates between blockbusters and auteur films; on television, his moving and sensitive role in the Showtime series 'Kidding' once again confirmed the breadth of his talent... Jim Carrey was also the subject of the Emmy Award-nominated documentary 'Jim & Andy'.

"He has also established himself as a New York Times bestselling author of his novel,' Memoirs and Misinformation', and is internationally recognized as a visual artist, with several exhibitions and publications to his credit,” the academy said.

The organisation further said the actor's work remains significant as it reminds "that the camera can be more than entertainment".

"His career embodies a constant audacity, constantly pushing the boundaries of art and performance," it added.

In the last edition, Julia Roberts, the star of movies like "Erin Brockovich", "Pretty Woman" and "Notting Hill", was presented with the honour. PTI SMR SMR RB RB