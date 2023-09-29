Hombale Films to release 'KGF 3' in 2025

Mumbai: The third part of Kannada blockbuster “KGF”, starring Yash, will release in 2025, according to the spokesperson from Hombale Films.

Production will begin on the third part of the pan India franchise by December 2023.

"On the fifth anniversary of 'KGF' on December 21, we will announce the release plan of 'KGF 3'. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for 'KGF 3' has happened and a storyline has been discussed. The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film release in 2025. An official announcement about the release of 'KGF 3' will be made in December this year," spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.

The period action franchise, which started with 2018's "KGF: Chapter 1", followed by a 2022 sequel, titled "KGF: Chapter 3". It revolves around Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power and wealth.

Hombale Films has three more films in the pipeline.

"We have 'Salaar 2' with Prabhas, 'Kantara 2' with Rishab Shetty and 'Tyson' with Prithviraj Sukumaran," the spokesperson said.