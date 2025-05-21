'Homebound' cast & crew walk Cannes red carpet

New Delhi: "Homebound" director Neeraj Ghaywan and the star cast of the film walked the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the film's screening in the Un Certain Regard segment.

This is Ghaywan's second time at the prestigious gala where he brought his directorial debut "Masaan" back in 2015. The critically-acclaimed social drama also premiered in the same section where it won two awards.

The director appeared on the red carpet on Tuesday evening along with film's cast Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor and producer Karan Johar of Dharma Productions.

"From Indian soil to the shores of Cannes - our team Homebound shines moments before the red carpet," Dharma Productions captioned a group photograph of the film's team shared on its official Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

Ghaywan re-shared a series of pictures from the red carpet with the cast and crew, along with a picture with Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee on Instagram.

"Chatted with @officialspikelee! Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and Blackkklansman have been a huge inspiration to me. His oeuvre is a lesson in talking about oppression through cinema. More power to you, sir!" he wrote.

Khatter, who was dressed in a deep Bordeaux velvet bandhgala designed by Gaurav Gupta, shared a montage reel from his red carpet look on Instagram.

"Big day tomorrow all hands on deck 'Homebound'," he captioned the post.

According to Gaurav Gupta's label, the silhouette worn by Khatter reinterprets the classic Indian high-collared jacket with Black Zardozi Celtic Knot Embroidery as "a symbol of timeless connection and inner strength, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship".

"Paired with a black wrap silk shirt and tailored trousers, the look strikes a balance between tradition and sharp modernity," the description read.

Jethwa, also known for films such as "Mardaani 2" and "Salaam Venky", chose a black power suit with jewelled shoulder pads by London-based menswear designer Kaushik Velendra. He completed his look with a golden dragon as a neck piece.

"Homebound", which revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa, will have its world premiere at Cannes on Wednesday.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in "Homebound", opted for a rose-coloured custom-made Tarun Tahiliani ensemble featuring a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banares.

"The surface is brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lends depth and texture, while a signature TT drape adds a touch of sculptural fluidity. The raw, uncut hem remains untouched-an intentional ode to the authenticity of the weave," the brand said in an Instagram post.

Johar was dressed in a custom ensemble designed by his friend and celebrity favourite Manish Malhotra.

"The ever-suave Karan Johar (@karanjohar) at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (@festivaldecannes) in our custom ensemble- where Indian craftsmanship meets the majesty of European classicism. A cropped sherwani in zardozi threadwork, brocade collar, and frilled cuffs, layered over a Renaissance-inspired shirt," according to Malhotra's brand page.

"Brooches by @manishmalhotrajewellery- now a brand signature- are worn as buttons across the chest, collar, and sleeves making the right statement. Tailored with precision, embroidered by hand- our floral threadwork blooms with authority on the global stage," the post further read.

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of film's co-producer Adar Poonawalla, also graced the red carpet. She walked hand-in-hand with Johar, wearing a Dior ensemble.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on Saturday.