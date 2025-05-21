'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan and team appear for official photocall at Cannes 2025

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and the team of his second directorial "Homebound" made another appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival where the movie is being screened as part of the Un Certain Regard segment.

On Wednesday, Ghaywan as well as the star cast -- Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor -- appeared for the official photocall ahead of the movie's premiere at the Debussy Theatre.

They were joined by producer Karan Johar as well as his Dharma Productions colleagues Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

While Khatter opted for a brown two-piece suit with a white shirt, Kapoor wore an ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Johar chose an all-black suit from late couturier Rohit Bal's label.

"Homebound" marks Ghaywan's second time at the prestigious gala where he brought his directorial debut "Masaan" back in 2015. The critically-acclaimed social drama also premiered in the same section where it won two awards.

The director appeared on the red carpet on Tuesday evening along with the film's cast and Johar.

"From Indian soil to the shores of Cannes - our team Homebound shines moments before the red carpet," Dharma Productions captioned a group photograph of the film's team shared on its official Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

For the red carpet, Khatter was dressed in a deep Bordeaux velvet bandhgala designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Jethwa, also known for films such as "Mardaani 2" and "Salaam Venky", chose a black power suit with jewelled shoulder pads by London-based menswear designer Kaushik Velendra. He completed his look with a golden dragon as a neck piece.

Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in "Homebound", opted for a rose-coloured custom-made Tarun Tahiliani ensemble featuring a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banares.

Johar was dressed in a custom ensemble designed by his friend and celebrity favourite Manish Malhotra.

"Homebound", which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of film's co-producer Adar Poonawalla, also graced the red carpet. She walked hand-in-hand with Johar, wearing a Dior ensemble.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on Saturday.