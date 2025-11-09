'Homebound' team attends film's special screening hosted by Martin Scorsese in New York

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The team of Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "Homebound", including the filmmaker, and actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, attended the film's special screening hosted by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese in New York.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the project.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

The makers shared pictures from the screening on Instagram on Saturday night. It featured Ghaywan, Khatter and Jethwa, posing alongside Scorsese.

"A night to remember as the team of #Homebound is surrounded by love at the screening in NYC hosted by our executive producer, @martinscorsese," read the caption.

Khatter also shared a post on his Instagram handle and called it an "Absolute DREAM" in the caption.

Jethwa uploaded stories on his Instagram handle from the screening.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

"Homebound" had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. The film has also been selected as India's official Oscar entry in Best International Feature Film category.