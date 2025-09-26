'Homebound's' true identity lies in its journey back to motherland: Neeraj Ghaywan on film's release

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan penned a note on his social media following the theatrical release of his latest directorial, "Homebound", calling it a "long, arduous wait of 10 years", which has finally come to an end.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, the film had its worldwide theatrical release on September 26. "Homebound" has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. It is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla.

After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was also screened at Toronto International Film Festival.

Ghaywan shared a post on his Instagram handle on Friday and requested people to experience the film in theatres. The filmmaker said the film has travelled across the world but its true identity lies in it returning to the motherland.

It also marks Ghaywan's second feature film directorial after 2015's "Masaan", starring Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi.

"#Homebound has travelled across festivals around the world but its true identity lies in its return-its homebound journey back to the motherland. And for me, it means a long, arduous wait over a decade to put out a second film. Ten years of one battle after another with my own self (Cheers, PTA!) Today, it finally releases in theatres. And now it belongs to you as much it ever did to us," he wrote.

"Don't pay heed to rumours. Please go watch #Homebound in theatres only. It's a story meant to be experienced together - a reflection of our collective humanity. Maybe you will find something in it that you've lost along the way," he added.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article "Taking Amrit Home", also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR