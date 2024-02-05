Homi Adajania-directed 'Murder Mubarak' to stream on Netflix from March 15

New Delhi: Homi Adajania-directed "Murder Mubarak", based on Anuja Chauhan's novel "Club You to Death", is all set to stream on Netflix from March 15.

Pegged as a murder mystery with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. Pankaj Tripathi is the role of a non-traditional cop in the movie.

"'Murder Mubarak' is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch,' Adajania, who has directed films like "Being Cyrus", "Cocktail" and "Finding Fanny" in the past, said in a statement.

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, said in his sixth collaboration with Adajania, who also directed Irrfan-starrer "English Medium" for the production house.

"Maddock has enjoyed shared successes on Netflix’s global stage with 'Mimi', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', and 'Dasvi' and I’m pretty convinced that 'Murder Mubarak' will have incomparable universal appeal. So I advise the audiences to buckle up, because you're in for a ride that's crazy quirky thrilling and entirely unforgettable," Vijan said.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, called 'Murder Mubarak', "a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy".

"True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before!” The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film are by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal.