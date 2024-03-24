Honoured, gratitude: Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil on being fielded for LS polls by BJP

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, who were named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on Sunday, expressed happiness and gratitude to the political party for nominating them for the upcoming elections.

Advertisment

While Ranaut will contest on a ticket for the Bharatiya Janata Party from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, her birthplace, Govil has been fielded by the party from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

The news of Ranaut taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

Ranaut, a four-time National Award winner known for films such as "Fashion", "Queen", and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", said she is elated to officially join the BJP and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant.

Advertisment

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency)," said Ranaut, who has been a vocal supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy 'karyakarta' and a reliable public servant. Thanks," the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In 2022, Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

Advertisment

Govil, best known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's classic TV serial "Ramayan", thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with such a big responsibility.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram @narendramodi @BJP4India @BJP4UP," the 66-year-old actor, who essayed PM Modi in the recently released film "Article 370", wrote in an X post.

Govil along with singer Anuradha Paudwal recently joined the BJP.

Ranaut, Govil and Paudwal were some of the several film personalities who attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January. PTI RDS RDS RDS