Hope 'Killbill Society' motivates people to fight depression, suicidal instincts: Srijit Mukherji

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Ahead of the release of his next film 'Killbill Society', director Srijit Mukherji said he hopes the movie motivates people to fight depression and ward off suicidal instincts.

The National Award-winning filmmaker, who has dwelt on a wide range of subjects in his projects and explored different formats, said he got the idea of 'Killbill Society' from an incident involving celebrated Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie's life, when she had hired a hitman to kill herself at the age of 19.

Mukherji said the film is a sequel to his 2012 hit ‘Hemlock Society’.

"We had always planned to have a sequel, but waited for the right storyline. Then, we came across this real-life incident involving Angelina Jolie's life. She wanted it to look like a shootout for her family, as she could not die by suicide. But, the contract killer asked her to think over the plan and she eventually changed her mind,” Mukherji told PTI.

“If we had imagined a narrative along this line on our own, we would have been blamed of having been struck by a quirky concept. Since it was a real-life incident involving a megastar's life at an early stage, there is the element of believability in the plot," he said.

Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee is in the lead role in 'Killbill Society', which releases in theatres on April 11.

"I make films that I want to. I follow my own terms. Now, once it is released, it is in the domain of the audience. I hope 'Killbill Society' will strike a chord with the audience like 'Hemlock Society'," the 'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei' director said.