Hope my journey inspires young producers to join showbiz: Guneet Monga Kapoor

Mumbai: As a 20-something, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor used to dye her hair grey and dress up in saris for meetings to appear old enough so that potential clients trust her with "a lot of money".

With two Oscars, the most recent for Kartiki Gonsalves' heartwarming documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers", to her credit, she now hopes her career inspires more young producers to enter the Indian film industry.

Asked if there was any prejudice attached to being a woman producer in India, Guneet said it has more to do with age than gender.

"I don't think it is (about) women, but also as a producer, it is more challenging. It's also age. Being young has been against me rather than being a woman.

"Being a young producer has raised a lot of questions that I had to fight in my 20s... I'm working now and (I hope) that my journey and my role here inspires more young producers to join the business," she told PTI in an interview here.

The Delhi-born producer moved to Mumbai in 2006 in order to pursue her dream of making movies. She worked as a line producer "Say Salaam India", "Rang Rasiya", and "Dasvidaniya", before launching her production banner Sikhya Entertainment in 2008.

Recalling the time she boarded Anurag Kashyap's two-part cult film "Gangs of Wasseypur" 2012 as a producer, Guneet -- now 39 -- said people were unsure about her credibility due to her age.

"... I used to colour my hair white, I used to wear saris, prayed (to have) specs, which now I have.... But being young, how you internalise, how you show up because at the end of the day, you just need your work to be done.

"You are handling a lot of money, so there's definitely that kind of lens that I had to face that 'She's young, how will she handle? I was 26-years-old when I produced ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, so, there’s definitely those kinds of questions," Guneet said.

The producer said these things were never spoken aloud but one understood "the feeling in the room". So, maybe you just show up in a different way, said the producer, who won her first Oscar in 2019 for documentary short "Period. End of Sentence".

According to Guneet, it's a good time to be a producer.

"More producers are needed today, like at the core of the content, where the content travels, how it is perceived, what is marketing, etc. We work in long formats, so from the time go to the end, the central role is that of a producer," she explained.

This year, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) roped in the acclaimed producer as an ambassador for the Indian extension of its 'Breakthrough India Initiative'.

The initiative, which is a part of the institution's year-round work to support new talent, operating alongside their awards ceremonies worldwide. This is the third edition of the initiative, supported by streaming platform Netflix.

Guneet said the BAFTA programme will help newcomers find work opportunities.

"Mentorship and networking are at the key of any career growth especially at mid careers. This programme is supportive for people in mid-career because you are a fresher... When those doors open for you, it can support you in expanding your horizons," she added.

The producer, also known for films such as "Masaan", "Shahid", "Pagglait" and "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery", said it is important to promote "brown" talent globally to bring inclusivity.

"While there is so much work being done with the Black community, South Asian community, it's time we talk about the brown community and not stereotype India as the land of snake charmers and cows.

"Today, Indians are leading the world by being CEOs of companies. In terms of entertainment, we make movies like Shaunak Sen's (Oscar-nominated 'All That Breathes') work, Kartiki Gonsalves' work. It's time we double down. I'm grateful to BAFTA and Netflix to have this window for Indian talent. I hope more people participate and take the opportunity," she said.

Guneet said she will continue to narrate content-driven Indian stories to the global audience.

"I have been trying to tell Indian stories to the whole world. But I've also been able to take the stories far, which I hope most Indians do, to open new territories and markets. I want to continue telling large footprint stories, Indian stories for the whole world, and stories of impact,” she said.

Upcoming projects for the producer include an action film, a series called "Gyaarah Gyaarah", and a Netflix documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.