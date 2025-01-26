Hopefully it will make me strive harder to serve industry, nation: Shekhar Kapur on Padma Bhushan honour

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has been bestowed with the honour of Padma Bhushan, has expressed gratitude over the recognition, saying that it inspires him to continue serving the "industry and nation." Kapur, the director of critically-acclaimed films such as "Masoom", "Mr India" and "Bandit Queen", is among the 139 Padma awardees announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Kapur said, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan." "Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are," he added.

Besides Kapur, late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas as well as Tamil superstar Ajith, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, cinema veteran Anant Nag and Bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Shobana, a winner of two National Film Awards, posted on Instagram, "Where freedom reigns and love resides! Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day in advance. I’m truly humbled." Renowned theatre personality Barry John, known to have played a crucial role in the formative years of stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, has been recognised with Padma Shri along with Arijit Singh, veteran Ashok Saraf, four-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej and singer Jaspinder Narula.

"One has never worked for awards. I dedicate it to all those I have worked with. #padmashri #padmashri2025 #padmaawards #padmaawards2025," the theatre veteran posted on Instagram.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was among the many who congratulated both John and Kapur.

Notably, one of Bajpayee's earliest performances was in Kapur's 1994 film "Bandit Queen", where he portrayed the role of Maan Singh.

"My teacher, my guardian BARRY JOHN features in the list of Padma recipients IS THE BEST NEWS for me in recent time. Also my guiding light into cinema world Mr SHEHAR KAPUR name in Padma Bhushan list and our happiness knows no bounds!!! Congratulations to you both @shekharkapur @BarryJohn20 two of the people whose contributions to Indian Cinema and Indian art and theatre scenes are immense," Bajpayee posted on X.

The Padma Awards 2025 list also includes folk singer Sharda Sinha and noted Malayalam screenwriter-director M T Vasudevan Nair. They both have been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

The entire list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. PTI ATR RB RB