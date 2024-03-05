'House of the Dragon’ season 2 to premiere in June on HBO

Los Angeles: The second season of "House of the Dragon", the "Game of Thrones" spinoff show, will premiere on HBO in June.

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, reported Variety.

Based on author George RR Martin’s “Game of Thrones” book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in “Game of Thrones”.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series.

The first season of "House of the Dragon" premiered on August 21 2022. It was renewed for a second season after drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO.