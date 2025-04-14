'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy joins Tom Cruise in Alejandro Inarritu's film

Los Angeles: "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy is the latest high profile name to join filmmaker Alejandro G Inarritu's untitle feature, starring Tom Cruise.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is currently shooting the untitle film at Pinewood Studios, reported Deadline "I'm delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege,” the actor, who plays the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series, told the trade publication.

Backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, the film is slated to premiere on October 2, 2026. The official synopsis reads: "the most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” Inarritu won the Best Director Oscar for "Birdman" and "The Revenant".

"Birdman" also won Best Screenplay and Best Picture Oscars.

Other than Cruise, the untitle film also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Cruise, meanwhile, is looking forward to the Cannes premiere of the eighth picture in the "Mission Impossible" franchise, which is slated to release in theatres on May 23.