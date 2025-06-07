'Housefull 2' actor Shazahn Padamsee gets married to Ashish Kanakia: Our forever

New Delhi: Actor Shazahn Padamsee, best known for "Housefull 2" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", tied the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Padamsee shared a series of pictures from her big day on Instagram on Friday. The 37-year-old actor opted for an off-white embroidered lehenga with a floral design all over it.

She kept a minimal makeup look and had her hair open. She completed the look with the matching jewellery. Kanakia went for a matching embroidered sherwani.

"This day. This feeling. Our forever," read the caption of the post. It was re-shared by Kanakia.

The duo had their roka ceremony on January 20, which they announced with a social media post. It read, "New Beginnings 20.01.2025." Padamsee began her acting career in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year". Her latest work is "Hai Junoon!".

She had a cameo role in the series, which premiered in May. It featured Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.