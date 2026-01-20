How much do we have to struggle: Pookutty after news outlet omits him from photo of Oscar winners

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Sound designer Resul Pookutty on Tuesday said technical professionals still face challenges to get recognition after his name and picture was omitted from the cover of an article on Indian Oscars winners by a daily.

Pookutty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for his work in "Slumdog Millionaire", shared a photo of the newspaper's article and wrote: "How much do we have to struggle to be even featured, the technical community... I’m the living first #Oscarwinner in the country, nowhere to be found in your periphery. How can such a reputed institution make such a huge omission. Don’t insult!" The article discussed the chances of India's Oscar entry "Homebound" making it to final five of the best international feature category for the 2026 Academy Awards.

It includes a collage of all the Oscar winners from India, starting from Bhanu Athaiya, who won best costume design for "Gandhi" (1982).

The article also included A R Rahman for best original score and best original song ("Slumdog Millionaire", 2009), Guneet Monga, who won best documentary short film for "The Elephant Whisperers" in 2023 and lastly, music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won the best original song trophy for the track "Naatu Naatu" from 2022's "RRR". PTI RB RB BK BK