Hridaynath Mangeshkar launches song on PM Modi's 74th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Veteran musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar on Tuesday released a song, titled “Vishwashanti Doot - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

The track has been crooned by singer Shankar Mahadevan and composed by Roopkumar Rathore. Penned by poet Deepak Vaze, the track aims to celebrate the achievements of the prime minister’s government.

“In purana, it is written that the one who shelters everyone and who stabilises the past, future and walks along with the present is a wealthy as well as a yogi. All this is implied to Narendra Modi,” Mangeshkar told reporters here.

“One person is Narendra Modi who took this forward rightly for 10 years and I believe he will continue to do so in the next 20-30 years. I congratulate him for the work he has done,” he added.

The tribute is conceptualized by Adinath Mangeshkar with Nisarg Patil. Patil has sung the chorus of the song as well.

The event was also graced by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, director Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Suresh Wadkar. PTI SSG RB RB