Hrithik praises Nick Jonas' Broadway performance, thanks 'Krrish' co-star Priyanka for 'amazing night'

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan lauded American singer-actor Nick Jonas' performance at Broadway musical "The Last Five Years" and thanked his "Krrish" co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for an "amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food" when he met the duo in New York.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle on Saturday featuring him alongside Nick and his wife Priyanka. They were joined by Hrithik's partner, actor Saba Azad and Nick's co-star from the musical, Adrienne Warren.

Hrithik said he was "mind-blown and inspired" after watching the musical, which marked Nick's Broadway debut.

"We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! "@nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food," he wrote.

The actor concluded his post by praising the director of the Broadway show, Whitney White.

"The Last Five Years" revolves around a rising author Jamie (Nick) and an aspiring actor Cathy (Adrienne), who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.