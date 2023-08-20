Hrithik Roshan accorded warm welcome by fans in Jammu, dances to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'

Jammu: Hundreds of enthusiastic fans, mostly youngsters, on Sunday waited for hours in the scorching heat to catch a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who reached the city of temples to inaugurate a showroom of a leading jewellery brand here.

The actor also grooved to his popular song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena", from his 2000 debut film "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai", at the event held at Channi in the outskirts of the city where police had a tough time keeping the surging crowds at a safe distance from him.

Amid the chants of 'Welcome to Jammu', the 49-year-old star thanked the local people for their "love and support" over the years.

"Thank you Jammu for your love and support. I am very happy and thankful to my lord. I will continue my hard work to be loved by you," Hrithik, known for films such as "War", "Kaabil" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", said.

He also thanked the jewellery brand for an "exciting" day.

"This was my first public engagement for the jewellery brand and that also in Jammu, which is the best place that it could have been because of its world-class hospitality," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for me to represent this iconic brand that is built on the core pillars of trust, transparency and customer centricity," he added.

Several people stood on top of the buildings around the venue to catch sight of the actor, who will next be seen in "Fighter", billed as India's first aerial action film.

The people were seen waiting since early morning to meet Hrithik and started clicking pictures and recording videos from their smartphones the moment he reached.

Gunjan, a young student, said she was waiting to have a close look at her favourite actor since last week.

"I have seen almost all the movies of Hrithik. I want him to shoot some of his upcoming movies in Jammu and Kashmir as well. The locales in Jammu are also as beautiful as places in Kashmir for film shooting," she said.

Hrithik, whose last big-screen outing was 2022's "Vikram Vedha", had previously shot for his 2000 film "Mission Kashmir" in Srinagar.