Hrithik Roshan congratulates 'Stree 2' team for setting 'new benchmarks'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has praised the makers of the superhit horror comedy "Stree 2" on its success, saying he hopes the film industry continues to have more such happy times in cinema halls.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 release "Stree" and featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

"Stree 2", written by Niren Bhatt and produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, is nearing the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office.

"It is such a happy time for our Cinema with 'Stree 2' setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to. 'Stree' part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in 'Stree 2' is applause worthy.

"Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid. You guys are true stars. Congratulations Dinesh Vijan, @MaddockFilms, @jiostudios, @amarkaushik , @nirenbhatt and the entire cast & crew! May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies," Hrithik wrote in an X post.

The official handle of Maddock Films responded with a comment to the actor's post.

Thank you so much @iHrithik! The universe just got bigger with your love!" "Stree 2" is the latest offering from Maddock Film's horror comedy universe which also comprises titles such as "Bhediya" and "Munjya".