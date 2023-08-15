Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share official motion poster of 'Fighter'

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday unveiled the official motion poster of their upcoming film "Fighter" on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The motion poster, which Roshan and Padukone as well as veteran star Anil Kapoor shared on social media, provides a first glimpse at the three actors, who are playing Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

"#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024," Roshan posted on Instagram.

Deepika said, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day." "Fighter", backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after the two collaborated on hits "Bang Bang!" and "War". It also marks Deepika and Anand's second collaboration after "Pathaan", the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster which released earlier this year. PTI RB RB RB