Hrithik Roshan details 5 weeks of physical training for his upcoming film Fighter

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared his physical transformation from "post vacation to post shoot" body, which the actor said required five weeks of intense training and saying "no" to important things like social gatherings and meeting friends.

The 49-year-old is currently filming for his aerial-action movie "Fighter", co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is directed by "Pathaan" helmer Siddharth Anand.

"5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees , back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance.

"Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside his before and after photographs.

He thanked his partner, actor-singer Saba Azad, as well as his trainer and team for being a constant support.

"Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa. Best part - having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn’t do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side," he said.

Saba responded to the post, lauding Hrithik for his resilience.

"And there it.. achieving the unachievable in record time. Your resilience is unreal Ro!" she wrote.