Hrithik Roshan joins hands with production banner Hombale Films

New Delhi: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set to collaborate with the production banner Hombale Films, for an upcoming Pan-India film.

Production banner, known for backing projects such as "KGF" franchise, "Salaar" and "Kantara", shared the news on Wednesday on its official X handle.

"They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins.. #HRITHIKxHOMBALE," read the caption.

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 28, 2025

Hrithik said he is looking forward to bring the cinematic experience for the audience.

"Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life," he said in a statement.

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films said he is very happy with this collaboration.

"At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless," he added.

Hrithik will next be seen in "War 2" alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on August 14. It is a sequel to "War", which released in 2019.