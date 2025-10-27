Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan surprised fans by sharing a picture alongside the action icon Jackie Chan.

Roshan uploaded two pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured him posing alongside Chan outside a hotel in Beverly Hills, US. "Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bone. Forever and always," he wrote in the caption.

Chan, who is known for his notable work in projects such as "The Fearless Hyena" (1979), "Who Am I?" (1998) and "Police Story" (1985), wore a dark blue tracksuit. Roshan opted for white denims and a jacket with matching shoes. Both completed their looks with hats.

Roshan's latest work is "War 2", which released in August. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani alongside Roshan. It was the sequel to the 2019 release "War", which was headlined by Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Chan featured in the martial arts drama film "Karate Kid: Legends" from Jonathan Entwistle. Also starring Sadie Stanley, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang, among others, the film released in May and featured Chan in the role of Mr Han.

It is the sixth film in "The Karate Kid" franchise, serving as a continuation of "The Karate Kid" (2010) and the television series "Cobra Kai". The film grossed over USD 115 million at the worldwide box office.