Hrithik Roshan pens tribute for mentor MM Baig

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan paid an emotional tribute to the late filmmaker and his teacher M M Baig, and credited him as the foundational force behind his acting career.

Baig, the father of popular yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu, was recently found dead at his home.

Hrithik, who made his acting debut in 2000 with “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”, took to social media on Saturday to mourn the demise of the director, who not only gave him the “confidence” but also helped him overcome his “shyness”.

“My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability,” the 52-year-old actor wrote.

“I was lost. And you helped me find my way. Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher,” he said.

Baig’s publicist, Hanif Zaveri, said the filmmaker helped Roshan early in his acting career.

“Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogues since he was well-versed with these things. Baig sahab would help Hrithik with mouthing dialogues, this was much before his debut film, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ happened," Zaveri told PTI.

The late director also worked as an assistant director on several of Hrithik's actor-filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan's movies, like "Kala Bazaar", "Kishen Kanhaiya", and others.