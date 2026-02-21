Hrithik Roshan praises Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo'

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan lauded Vishal Bhardwaj's latest directorial "O'Romeo" and urged the audience to watch the film in theatres.

Released on February 13, the film is led by Shahid Kapoor and also features Triptii Dimri. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri).

Roshan shared a post on his X handle on Friday and praised Kapoor for his performance in the film. "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant," he wrote.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and also features Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

It opened with Rs 9.01 crore and went on to earn over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 75.80 crore at box office.

Roshan's latest work is "War 2", which released in August 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also starred Jr NTR alongside the actor.