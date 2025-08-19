Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War 2' earns 300 crore in five days

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer "War 2" has earned Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Released alongside Rajinikanth's "Coolie" on August 14, the film also stars Kiara Advani and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji of "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" fame.

The film is the sequel to the 2019 release "War", which featured Roshan in the role of the RAW agent Kabir, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

"War 2" features Kabir as an agent gone rogue as he battles elite operative Vikram, played by Jr NTR, in a global chase. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR.

The Yash Raj Films project earned Rs 54 crore in all languages on Thursday, picked up slightly on Friday to make Rs 61 crore and on Saturday and Sunday it made Rs 36 crore and 34 crores, respectively. On the fifth day, the movie made over Rs 9.50 crore. The film amassed Rs 60.50 crore in the international box office, taking its gross box office collection to Rs 300.50 crore, the makers said in a release.

"War 2" is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which is a series of spy action films. It includes other films such as "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "War", "Pathaan" (2023), and "Tiger 3" (2023).

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. PTI SMR BK BK