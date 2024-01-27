Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' earns Rs 41.20 crore on day two

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter" witnessed a "phenomenal jump" at the box office, raking in Rs 41.20 crore on day two of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of "Pathaan" and "War" fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, "Fighter" earned Rs 24.60 on its opening day.

"The film's momentum only soared, as day two witnessed a phenomenal jump, adding Rs 41.20 crores to the collection and achieving a grand total of Rs 65.80 crores," a press note from the makers.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to the film's official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

"They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.