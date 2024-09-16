Hugh Grant says he wrote 'some scenes' for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (PTI) Actor Hugh Grant says he added some scenes to the script of his upcoming film "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" as he wasn't satisfied with his character's arc in the storyline.

The actor will make a brief appearance in the fourth film of the "Bridget Jones" rom-com franchise as the suave womaniser Daniel Cleaver, the former boyfriend of Bridget, played by Renee Zellweger.

Grant said he cried after reading the script of the film, set to be released on February 14, 2025.

"I loved the script — it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one. But really there's no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all.

"They wanted him in it, and in the end, they'd done something I wasn't crazy about. I wrote some scenes," the 64-year-old told Vanity Fair, adding those scenes ultimately ended up in the final version of the script.

Grant first played Daniel Cleaver in 2001's "Bridget Jones's Diary", based on Helen Fielding's 1996 novel of the same name. He returned for the second part "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason", which was released in 2004.

He, however, didn't appear in the third part titled "Bridget Jones's Baby" (2016).

"I really couldn't fit my character in — he just didn't belong, so I stepped aside," Grant added.

Daniel Cleaver was written out of the film, presumed dead after a plane crash, but a newspaper headline at the end of the third movie revealed he is actually still alive, setting the stage for the upcoming movie.

Grant will next be seen in the horror film "Heretic". PTI ATR RDS RDS RDS