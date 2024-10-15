Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to star in musical movie 'Song Sung Blue'

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are teaming for an upcoming musical feature film.

Titled "Song Sung Blue", the movie will be directed by Craig Brewer for studio Focus Features, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The movie's cast also include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

"Song Sung Blue" follows the journey of two struggling musicians, played by Hudson and Jackman, who form a tribute band dedicated to iconic American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.

Along the way, they discover that it's never too late to find love or reignite their passion for life.

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs.

Brewer, best known for movies such as the 2011 remake of "Footloose" as well as Eddie Murphy-starrers "Dolemite Is My Name" and "Coming 2 America", has also penned the script for the film.

"Song Sung Blue" will be produced by John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment along with Brewer.