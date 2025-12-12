Hugh Laurie joins Amy Poehler-led comedy series 'Dig'

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) British star Hugh Laurie will feature alongside actor Amy Poehler in the upcoming comedy series “Dig”.

The series, which was first announced by American company NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in May, is based on Kate Myers’ book “Excavations”, reported Variety.

According to the official logline, the story follows four women working at an archaeological dig site in Greece, each navigating a different turning point in her life. Their routine excavation takes an unexpected turn when they uncover a long-buried secret with the power to rewrite history, thrusting them into the centre of a high-stakes international conspiracy.

In the show, Laurie will appear in the series regular role of Neville, described as “a British professor who sincerely loves archaeology and strives to uphold the traditions of this dying profession. He fancies himself an inspiring mentor to everyone who works at the site”.

The actor is best known for playing the fan-favourite character of Gregory House in the medical drama "House" for eight seasons. He has also appeared in "The Night Manager" as the antagonist Richard Roper as well as guest role in "Veep".

Laurie was most recently seen in “Avenue 5” at HBO and both “The Wanted Man” and “Tehran” for Apple TV. PTI RB RB RB