Hulu cancels 'How I Met Your Father' after two seasons

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (PTI) American streamer Hulu has pulled the plug on actor Hilary Duff-led sitcom "How I Met Your Father" after just two seasons.

The cancellation comes less than two months after the finale of the second season, reported Variety. The show was a sequel of classic sitcom "How I Met Your Mother".

"How I Met Your Father" picks up eight years after the events of "How I Met Your Mother" and followed the stories of Sophie (Duff) and her group of friends in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options in Manhattan, New York.

It also featured Chriss Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

The story was told from the perspective of a 58-year-old Sophie, played by "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall.

"How I Met Your Father" was created by former “This Is Us” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The duo also executive produced alongside “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. PTI RB RB RB