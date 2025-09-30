Hulu cancels 'Mid-Century Modern' after one season

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (PTI) "Mid-Century Modern", critically acclaimed sitcom on Hulu, has been cancelled by the streamer after its first season.

Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the show starred Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, the late Linda Lavin, and Nathan Lee Graham.

Mutchnick announced the news with a post on Instagram on Monday.

"Ten great episodes... Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We're gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched," he wrote in the caption posting a picture of the cast.

"After an unexpected death, three best friends--gay gentlemen of a certain age--decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother," reads the official logline of the show.

"Mid-Modern Century" marked Lavin's final role in television. She died in December 2024, aged 87.

The series, which released in March consisted of 10 episodes. It also earned four Emmy nominations, for director James Burrows, for production design, sound mixing for a half-hour series and picture editing for a multicamera comedy.

Disney’s 20th Television produced "Mid-Century Modern". Creators Kohan and Mutchnick executively produced along with Ryan Murphy, Burrows, Lane and Bomer. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR