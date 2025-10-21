Hulu greenlits 'Prison Break' reboot

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (PTI) American streaming service Hulu has ordered a reboot of the 2005 drama show "Prison Break".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the reboot is set in the same world as the original series but will feature different characters and a brand new storyline.

The original series featured Wentworth Miller in the role of Michael Scofield, an engineer who helps break his brother out of prison when he is wrongfully convicted of a crime. It ran for five seasons.

“An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves," states the official logline.

The cast of the reboot includes Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael, JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius.

Elgin James serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series in addition to directing the pilot. Dawn Olmstead executive produces along with “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz who were all executive producers on the original series. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR