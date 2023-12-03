Huma Qureshi launches debut novel, says Zeba is a tribute to all misfits

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Move over Twinkle Khanna, here comes Huma Qureshi with a plot of her own to win over book lovers. Her heroine Zeba, set in a fantasy land with its own geo- and socio-political spin, was unleashed on the audience at the 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) on December 2.

“The book is a fantasy fiction novel set very specifically between 1992 and 2019. And it talks about a make believe Kingdom and an evil king and how this girl Zeba who has these superpowers manages to defeat him,” Qureshi tells PTI, after the launch of the book on the first day of the festival being held at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru.

The actor, who has proved herself to be a consummate artist with a varied choice of roles, says the basic plotline of her book popped up in her head when she was shooting for the dystopian television series, ‘Leila’. But she says she finally found time to develop the characters of ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’ during Covid-imposed break. “I started this book during Covid. I used to wake up every morning, take a shower, work out and then sit down to write. And I call this stream of consciousness writing – just sit down with a laptop and keep writing,” Qureshi said.

Initially though Qureshi admits that she visualised Zeba’s escapades as a screenplay and, because of that, she says she is confident that the book will adapt well to a big screen interpretation.

“I would love to convert this into a film someday. The original idea was to make a television series out of it. But that did not happen. And then I had this idea and I wrote a book, which I think is way cooler than writing a script. Inshallah, maybe one day it’ll become a film,” says the self-confessed self-help book junkie.

A voracious reader, Qureshi says it doesn’t matter at the end of the day if her art is a book or a film.

“I'm just an artist and I think whatever opportunity I get to express my art, I would just take that up. So whether it’s acting or it’s writing or it’s producing, I think these are all just ways in which I can express my creativity,” adds Qureshi.

The actor says her character Zeba is a homage to every misfit that she has met in her life, including herself.

“I think all acts of creation come from very selfish and a personal space. This book has come from a very personal space. I think it's funny. It's sassy. It's cool. It's present day. And I really had a lot of fun writing it,” says the actor.

Although she admits that she is a bit apprehensive about how Zeba will be received by people, she says she is also confident that people will be won over by her genuineness.

“I always believed that any piece of content, film or book, if it’s told genuinely, and the most specific you are with the story, the more universally it'll touch different people. I think Luis Buñuel said this very famously that the more local you are, the more global you become,” adds Qureshi.

The actor, who made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1’, says she is happy making her literary debut at the BLF.

“It is one of the most prestigious in the country and it is my honour that this is the first time I am representing myself as an author here. I’m also grateful to Harper Collins for seeing merit in the book. What I loved about their approach was that they were just not like, ‘oh, you’re a famous person, so we’ll just publish a book’, but really saw the merit in the book and what the book was trying to say and that to me was very, very important,” says Qureshi. PTI JR ROH