Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Single Salma' to release on October 31

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) "Single Salma", headlined by Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, is set to hit the big screen on October 31, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, known for directing projects just as "Comedy Couple" and "Gachchi", the upcoming film also stars Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.

Qureshi shared the announcement on her Instagram handle with a film's poster. "Lucknow aur London - do sheher, do ladke aur ek sawaal - aakhir kaun banega #SingleSalma ka balma kisse hogi Salma ki shaadi. Trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas 31st October," read the caption.

Written by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar, the film revolves around a woman Salma (essayed by Qureshi), who has worked all her life to support her family; however, her identity is still single as she is unmarried and not settled.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Elemen3 Entertainment.

Qureshi's latest work is "Jolly LLB 3", where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who has helmed the previous installments of the franchise, the film released on September 19.

The film has grossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection and is currently running in theatres. It also stars actor Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR