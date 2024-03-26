I am back home: Sunil Grover on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Actor-comic Sunil Grover on Tuesday said he is happy to reunite with industry colleague Kapil Sharma on "The Great Indian Kapil Show", six years after the duo had a fallout on a flight from Melbourne, Australia to India.

Grover, who previously worked with Sharma on TV shows "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show", quipped their controversial fight was a "publicity stunt" to land the upcoming Netflix show.

"Six years ago, when we were coming from a flight, we knew Netflix was coming to India. So, we thought we needed to do something. So, it was a publicity stunt for this launch.

"It has been a delight to be part of this show. This is one place where work doesn't feel like work. I am feeling blessed again. I am back home. We laugh all day and when we go to the stage we take that laughter there," Grover told reporters here.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of "The Great Indian Kapil Show". The event was also attended by Sharma and other cast members Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur.

Sharma said the upcoming show was another "feather in our cap".

"We are fortunate that we are bringing this show worldwide, thanks to Netflix. I am feeling good. You (the audience) have always loved this show... We have been making everyone laugh for so many years now... I hope you continue to shower love on us," he said.

Sharda said he thoroughly enjoys the process of brainstorming with the team.

"We keep exploring new things... I am the happiest when we prep for a new episode. I had fun and I don't think I ever had this much fun discussing jokes, laughing throughout the day," he added.

Abhishek said the cast decided to do something new this time.

"In every episode, you will get to see a lot of variety of characters, especially played by me and Kiku bhai. We have done most of the episodes together. We are going to come in different avatars in the initial five-six episodes, something like this has never happened on television," he said.

Singh credited writers for the success of the comedy scene in India.

"In any content, the contribution of the writers is the biggest, especially in comedy. The most difficult task is to write for comedy. These biggies (comedians) improvise and shine but the foundation of the show are the writers," she said.

Thakur, Sharma's close friend, said the fellow comic has changed the syntax of comedy.

"There is friendship, but the most important thing is that since childhood we kept hearing the spelling of comedy starts with 'C'. But, this person has changed its spelling today... Now, comedy starts with 'K'. He is that guy," he said.

At the launch, the cast also celebrated Sharma's birthday in advance. He turns 43 on April 2.

"The Great India Kapil Show" is all set to premier on March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 pm, on Netflix. PTI COR RDS RDS RDS