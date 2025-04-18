I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan, don't have dates till 2028: Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Director Anurag Kashyap on Friday said those who think that he is "frustrated and gone" should know that he is busier than Shah Rukh Khan with five projects lined up for release this year.
The filmmaker, who had recently declared that he was leaving Mumbai and relocating to a city in South India, has shot back at trolls in his latest post on X.
"I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan ( I have to be, I don’t make as much money)," he wrote.
"I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day," the filmmaker added.
Kashyap's latest directorial is "Kennedy" (2023), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, starring Megha Burman, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, is awaiting its release. His most recent work was in "Maharaja" (2024), where he starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. PTI ATR BK BK