I am planning a film with Khushi: producer Boney Kapoor

Jaipur: Producer Boney Kapoor says making a film with his daughter Khushi Kapoor is on the cards and it could be the sequel to late his late wife and superstar Sridevi's movie "Mom".

Boney -- whose upcoming production is "No Entry Mein Entry" -- attended the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which took place in Jaipur between March 8 and 9.

During his interaction with the reporters on the gala's green carpet, the 69-year-old producer on Sunday said he has seen all of Khushi's three films, including the latest "Nadaaniyan".

"I have watched Khushi's all three films 'Archies', 'Loveyapa', and 'Nadaaniyan' and now I am planning a film with her too. Besides 'No Entry Mein Entry', there would be a film with Khushi, and it could be 'Mom 2'." "Mom" featured Sridevi, Sajal Ali, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the crime-thriller released in 2017.

Boney also praised his other "talented children" -- actor Janhvi Kapoor, his elder daughter with Sridevi, and actor Arjun Kapoor and social media personality Anshula Kapoor from his former late wife and producer Mona Shourie Kapoor.

"Khushi is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was a top star in all languages; she had worked in multiple languages. Khushi and Janhvi have succeeded at the same level, and the perfection they have... My son Arjun has done a variety of roles - comedy, romantic, he was a villain in 'Singham Again'...

"Anshula has immense talent too, and she is doing well. It's only me who is struggling, so wish me luck that my struggles end. I get all the success that I am looking for. I have been struggling for the past 50 years; I have been working for the past 52 years, so please pray for me and wish me luck." Boney also spoke about his next film production "No Entry Mein Entry", a sequel to his 2005 superhit romantic-comedy "No Entry".

The producer said the film is set to go on floors sometime between July and August.

The sequel will star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The leading ladies of "No Entry Mein Entry" will be announced soon.