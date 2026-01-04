I can’t wait for our next chapter: Nitibha Kaul gets engaged to Jags Bagh

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) "Bigg Boss 10" fame Nitibha Kaul shared a series of pictures and videos as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jags Bagh.

Kaul was one of the contestants of the reality show, which aired in 2016. She is also active on social media and has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a series of posts on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kaul penned a note along, praising the efforts by Bagh. The duo has been together for over a year.

"On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it," Kaul wrote under a post.

She opted for a white corset dress and matching heels. Bagh chose a beige shirt along with white bottoms "He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter…. our forever, together...Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in," Kaul added. PTI ATR ATR ATR