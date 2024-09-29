I choose a script that resonates with me as an Indian woman: Rani Mukerji

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 29 (PTI) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji says she wants to highlight various facets of Indian women through her work, the most recent being “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway”.

For the Hindi film, which chronicled the story of an immigrant mother who is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country over her children’s custody, the actor received the best performance in a leading role (female) honour at the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday night.

Mukerji will next reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment in the action thriller “Mardaani” franchise.

“I choose a script that resonates with me as an Indian woman, something that I can play and show to the world what Indian women are all about.

"Also, (I try to) do a film that inspires and is aspirational because in our everyday lives, we need a story of a hero to inspire us and feel good about ourselves each day,” she said on the green carpet of the awards ceremony.

“Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway”, based on a true story, was an “eye-opener” for Mukerji. “We don’t hear such stories. We hear some stories but it shook me... because it was about bringing up your children. The question that was asked was ‘Why can't Indian women raise their children the way they want to?' was something that shook me.

“We, all women, are the same when it comes to our children. We want the best for our children, and no mother in her right mind would do anything that would be detrimental to a child’s growth,” said the actor, who shares nine-year-old daughter Adira with producer-husband Aditya Chopra.

Released theatrically in March, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway” emerged a box office hit and earned acclaim for Mukerji's performance.

“I wanted the story to reach as many people (as possible). The fact that ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, my character was nominated (at the IIFA awards) speaks volumes of the fact that globally the film has been accepted and that people have related to the character of Debika. They’ve also given me so much love, that’s why I’m here,” she said.

Asked about the need to make more women-led cinema, Mukerji said it all depends on the audience.

"The more the audience will go and watch (such) films, the more of these films will be made."