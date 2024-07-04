I choose to win: Hina Khan cuts her hair off after chemotherapy

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Popular television star Hina Khan, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans, cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to "win this battle".

The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

"To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," the actor posted.

"I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realised my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself.” The actor said she is sharing her journey with the hope that it inspires those fighting the disease.

“Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it.” She thanked her boyfriend, mother and others for supporting her through this journey, calling them ‘MY PEOPLE’ and asked her fans to pray for her. PTI COR BK BK