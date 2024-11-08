I don’t care: Daniel Craig on who he would want to be next James Bond

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) It's been over three years since Daniel Craig surrendered his 'licence to kill' as James Bond. Even as the search is on, the actor said he doesn't care about who goes on to become the next Agent 007.

Advertisment

Craig, 56, first essayed the character in 2006's "Casino Royale". He went to star in four more movies "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall", "Spectre", and 2021's "No Time to Die", being the fifth and final one. In a recent conversation with entertainment new outlet Variety, the actor was asked a question on his preference of the actor to step into the shoes of the much-admired spy agent. "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?" To which he only had three words to respond with: "I don't care." He was asked about the number of times he portrayed the character on screen. "I’m going to get it wrong," he said.

"I’d have to count them. I don’t know." Previously, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have played James Bond on screen.

Reports of other actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, Richard Madden, Theo James, Henry Golding and Cillian Murphy being approached for the role also surfaced but there is no final confirmation.

Advertisment

Craig is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com "Queer" which is slated to be out on February 13, 2025. PTI ATR RDS ATR BK BK