Aamir Khan at Agenda Aaj Tak

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said though he enjoys acting the most, it is not possible to be part of every film, and that's why he takes on the role of a producer on such projects.

Aamir attended a session of Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi, where he was asked why he has chosen to step back from leading roles and instead appear in cameos or take on projects as a producer.

"Production mein apna alag maza hai. Although I enjoy acting more, I can't do every film by my own," said the 60-year-old actor, who runs the production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir most recently starred in "Sitaare Zameen Par", a follow-up to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par".

The actor said he has read a few scripts and there are a few stories that he likes.

"One film was released this year, I am listening to the stories, as an actor, to decide which film will be next. And there are a few stories which are nice.

The "3 Idiots" actor said he is actively producing movies and has 3-4 films set to release next year.

Among these projects, the actor said one film, titled "Ek Din", will star his son Junaid in the lead, alongside acclaimed South actor Sai Pallavi.

He is also backing "Happy Patel", featuring Vir Das and Mona Singh, and "Lahore 1947", directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and headlined by Sunny Deol.

"So I am producing these films, which will be released next year. 'Happy Patel' is releasing in January and then in the next 3-4 months, other films will be released... Mona Singh, who essayed the role of my mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in this film, I am essaying the role of her father," he added.