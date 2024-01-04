I enjoy playing villain roles, says Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai: Expressions are like food and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi says he wants to have a taste of everything through the characters he plays.

The versatile actor, who most recently featured in a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan", will next be seen as a lead in Sriram Raghavan's highly-anticipated "Merry Christmas" where he stars opposite Katrina Kaif. Sethupathi said he has fun when he gets to play villainous characters whether it was in "Jawan" or "Vikram Vedha".

"I enjoy villain roles. In real life, I can't kill anybody, I get a chance to do it (in films). I can express that wholeheartedly... On-screen, you can express and play with emotions, it's fun. Please don't think bad about me. Expressions are like food and taste, and I want to have all the taste," the actor said responding to a query by PTI at a press conference for "Merry Christmas".

The Tamil superstar, known for critically acclaimed performances in movies such "96", "Petta", "Master", "Vikram", Malayalam hit "Super Deluxe" and OTT show "Farzi", is full of praise for Kaif, who he described as a "beautiful, sensible, and dedicated" actor.

"I never expected I'd work with this actor and I'm a very big fan of Katrina. I was very happy when I saw her on the first day and I couldn't express (my happiness)... She is a thoughtful actor." Sethupathi said Kaif has managed to survive in the industry for more than two decades because she is a sensible actor.

"She is in the industry not because she is beautiful but also sensible. You can't survive for so long just on the basis of beauty. There should be sense and understanding as well. I felt it when I was working with her. I read my co-actors and cameramen, I sense my sets and understand my director's vision, I try to crack their minds so that I can fit in, otherwise, I'll be (in) separate (zone)." The actor said it was a great collaborative experience teaming up with the "Merry Christmas" director. They decided to work together after they met during the Melbourne Film Festival.

"At first, I thought this man was very serious but he is not at all serious. I spent about 25 to 30 days and when I spent time with a director, I could understand him, and how he wanted to conceive the film and everything," he added.

Raghavan has shot the film in both Hindi and Tamil with different supporting casts.

The filmmaker, known for cult hits such as "Ek Thi Hasina", "Johnny Gaddar", "Badlapur" and "Andhadhun", said as a Tamilian, he wanted to make a film in the language.

"I'm a Tamilian and I wanted to make a Tamil film. Like I've been living in Mumbai and I want to direct a Marathi film. With this film, I got a chance to do that with Vijay as an actor from there. But I don't think I'll again do this because it requires a lot of hard work," he said.

The filmmaker hopes that the story connects with the audience as much as it did with him and his team. "Merry Christmas" presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, is set to release theatrically on January 12.